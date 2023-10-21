Music Review: River Nile Visualizer – CEE and A Pass

By Dennis Asiimwe

Been a while since we had anything from A Pass, eh? He seems to have turned into an endorsement professional, pushing products successfully via his socials. As we all know today, this can be a viable career of sorts, so his capacity to pivot effectively in terms of income platforms is actually impressive.



He is also tapping into his capacity as a song writer and producer, especially as far as doing work for other musicians is concerned. Legend has it that before he broke out, he had accumulated tonnes of music across a variety of genres, including, somewhat surprisingly, R & B. Yes, he is not just about dancehall and afro-pop or whatever they are calling it these days.



https://youtu.be/HmIYpWsW_7s



River Nile Visualizer is a song he put together for his collaboration with CEE, a singer I think can be brilliant if she is handled well. She’s got those dulcet vocals that have you listening to the song just because you want to hear her use her voice. Been a while since I heard someone sing like that. It’s a pretty voice, one that makes you do a double take.



A Pass’ vocals have always been his biggest weakness, which might be an odd thing to say. But it is how he chooses to use them that makes him something of a musical genius. He drawls his way through this song, not bothering to keep up with CEE, but using it as a sort of counterfoil to lend additional emphasis to how gorgeous her vocals are.



River Nile Visualizer’s production throws industry norms out the window, going with a neo-soul and R & B mash up of styles that simultaneously simply sexy and easy on the ear. Prediction?

A Pass is back (good to hear his material again) and you will probably be seeing CEE on a stage near you soon.