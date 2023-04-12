Music Review: Pose – Kataleya & Kandle ft Fik Fameica

By Dennis Asiimwe

I suppose you might expect me to point out the absolute hollowness of this song. I certainly would be justified in doing so.

Pose is a song about a girl who falls in love with the photographer taking her picture, or something like that.

Thematically, it is mostly bubble gum. Kataleya and Kandle, who have never shied away from inane antics, decided to feature Fik Fameica on the track.



The track’s theme and message are innately absurd, so adding Fik Fameica might have seemed like the final nail in the coffin for this song. And yet strangely, having Fik Fameica on the track actually works out.

Fik Fameica takes himself seriously, meaning he belongs to a very small category of people.

At one point he referred to himself as ‘different’, without blinking (he actually did this in his songs, something that often resulted in me laughing whenever a song of his came on, on the radio).

So Fik Fameica walked into the studio, heard the absurd lyrics of this song, and was like “Yeah, lets do it.” And he did, and that’s what made the song work.

Pose is Uganda’s answer to the equally absurd Barbie Girl, which was a huge dance floor hit back when it was released, because everyone on the track ignored the innate absurdity of the song.

I am not absolutely certain who wrote this, but it feels like the work of Mudra, who is actually a prolific song writer. And that’s another thing that works for Pose. It also helps that the girls are actually not bad singers, at all. I still think they can make better music – Kandle in particular has some intriguing dulcet tones to her voice that catch you off guard and get you thinking “Wait, this girl is not half bad.”

In the meantime, in the age of social media where pictures and skimpy outfits are basically expected, this track will work. And for Kandle and Kataleya, pictures and skimpy outfits are probably part of their contracts.