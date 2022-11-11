Music Review: Owuwo – Naava Grey & Kenneth Mugabi

By Dennis Asiimwe

One of my favourite experiences is bumping into great music accidentally.

It doesn’t happen often – you have to hint if you are going to find great music, but once in a while, it’s accidental. The most common means being when you hear a great song you haven’t heard before on the radio. That’s how I heard Owuwo, which is a collaboration between Kenneth Mugabi and Naava Grey.

Naava Grey has genuinely spoilt us – her 2015 self-titled album wasn’t just a technical masterpiece with its high production values and its re-imagining of the R & B genre; it also showcased the wonderful breadth of songwriting that she is capable of.

She is also a fantastic, live music performer, and the consummate professional.

Kenneth himself is no slouch as a songwriter and a performer – his rise to prominence caught me off-guard somewhat, but his stock is high enough that he can headline a Blankets and Wine event. I like to think of him as Uganda’s answer to American folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. He is a gifted singer and guitarist with a folksy approach to his music.

A team by these two (Naava and Kenneth) would get my attention in a heartbeat – production values meaning the instrument work is clear as crystal; poignant lyricism; a melodic chorus with two beautiful voices harmonising with poise. When I asked, the response was: “That is Owuwo – a single by Naava Grey and Kenneth Mugabi.”

And I will tell you, friends and neighbours, that I wasn’t surprised.

Owuwo is a mid tempo R & B guitar ballad, where the guitar is backed by synth keys and the subtlest of percussions. The best part of the song is the chorus, because of its delicious harmonies, but it also has a particularly inventive bridge and interlude. This is musical composition in peak form.

As I mentioned earlier – I wasn’t surprised.