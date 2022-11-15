Music Review: Onina – Vinka

By Dennis Asiimwe

So Vinka went and recorded a love song.

It has the lyrical prowess of something a housemaid would compose (there’s a bit where she compares the relationship to ‘bread and butter’), but that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise – this is a singer that also has a song called Chips na Ketchup. We can conclude that lyrical prowess is not exactly a priority when it comes to her.

Vinka, though, does have something going for her that she brings to this song – that strange voice of hers. It’s got what you might call an X factor, and it’s got bite. It’s impossible to ignore.

Another aspect of the song that works is the decision to go with session musicians for the instrumentation bed. The song’s bass line works wonderfully in tandem with the percussion, giving Vinka license to work those bizarre vocals of hers.

It is almost minimalist, that music bed (percussion, bass guitar, electric guitar and synth keys), but it is more than adequate, providing an excellent, and complete backdrop.

The song has a distinctive afro-pop feel, with the percussion carrying the track along with a mid-tempo near Zouk groove that it more or less hints at. And Vinka’s drawl works perfectly at that tempo.

Vinka inevitably comes off as somewhat unusual – her unusual vocals, her somewhat Goth, off-the-rack wardrobe, the works. But if you look a little closer, you can see what made Swangz Avenue willing to bench Irene Ntale in her favour. The way she works those unusual vocals on this track is probably the best thing about the song.