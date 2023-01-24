Music Review: Omwoyo – Nina Roz

By Dennis Asiimwe

It’s a little hard to take her seriously after it was alleged that her marriage to Daddy Andre was simply a publicity stunt.

Before that relationship faded like a vague dream, Andre was producing a lot of her music. That seems to have changed once things returned to what our dusty city likes to refer to as normal – now that the farce is over, the collaborates with different producers, with Nassim (full names Isma Mukkuza) on the boards for this one. She also outsourced songwriting duties on this one – Omwoyo was written by Azawi – who actually started out as a songwriter.

Nassim’s production style on Omwoyo is interesting – he seems to bring together a mash up of approaches, including afro-pop, dancehall and a hint at reggae. He has a light, deft touch – nothing’ too heavy, and it makes for pleasant listening. He goes with a sound that has a very strong, synth bias; you get the impression that he gets most of his instrumentation off one of those keyboard pads that are a standard part of the equipment set up of Ugandan studios (almost like it’s a government regulation).

Oddly, Nina is, at the very least, a competent vocalist. She’s not just another light skinned little girl trying to earn her living strutting her stuff with the help of a microphone – there is a wee bit of technical ability hidden somewhere behind all that totally unnecessary brazen makeup. One day, she may harness that and surprises us with something a lot better than what she offers on Omwoyo.

Because while the production on Omwoyo makes for pleasant listening, the song’s melody is rather vague – it is not the most memorable bit of music. There are probably two reasons for this – Nina doesn’t have the vocal inflections that might have helped carry this song, and then, the way Azawi wrote the darned thing in the first place (if it was indeed her who penned it).

Part of Azawi’s strength as an artiste is how she delivers her melodies when she is the one actually singing them. It’s a lot harder for another singer to have the same success that Azawi has with songs that she writes, and Nina is simply not technically proficient enough to pull off the vocal inflections that would have made Omwoyo work.

The end result? A bland, forgettable, inoffensive tune.