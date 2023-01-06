Music Review: Omulala – Mudra & Mr. Henrie

By Dennis Asiimwe

From the off, I will say this was an intriguing bit of music. Firstly, even though the credits are not immediately available, I think Omulala is written by Mudra. He is not just a talented songwriter, he is an eclectic one, with a seemingly limitless range of material that he is able to pen, and Omulala just sounds like something from his eclectic pen.



The song has something of an interesting backstory. Mr. Henrie is a radio personality from Galaxy FM. He

has been in the news lately (well, what passes for news these days) because he recently broke up with Prim

Kardashi, a socialite and businesswoman of some sort.

Prima came to prominence because she has two children with Geosteady, whom she also broken up with before dating Mr. Henrie. Mr. Henrie is also a motivational speaker, and after his very public break-up with Ms. Prima, has taken to additional motivational outbursts.

This song seems to have been, at the very least, inspired by, him – he gets a credit on the song not

because he sings on it, but because he gives a motivational speech of sorts at the beginning and at the end the

song.



In case that entire saga has you wondering why Ugandan celebrities and entertainment figures live such dramatic lives, please understand that we too, are currently wondering the same.



Omulala is one of those tracks that you can actually refer to as ‘subtle’. It is a curious song, with a theme that seems to be built around self-affirmation, and sounds like the male version of the ‘there are many fish in the sea’ saying.



It is not often that you get an afro-pop track with subdued percussion, but that subdued instrumentation

seems to define Omulala.



The rest of the instrumentation follows this formula – modulated synth keys, and base (which sounds very much like a keyboard base), which are all part of a deliberately mellow backdrop against which the two artistes croon the song’s lyrics.



Omulala still has something of a bop to it – this is, after all, a Mudra song. If you think of a mid-tempo track as

a walking tempo sort of song, think of Omulala as a brisk walk.



Mostly, Omulala is proof that Mudra can sing – he can add that to his already impressive resume.