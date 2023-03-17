Friday, March 17, 2023
Music Review: Ofaaki – Crysto Panda

By Dennis Asiimwe

Crysto Panda has mastered the art of the street anthem. He understands what the streets want, and has the uncanny ability to drop exactly what will reverberate with them.

If you need any proof of this, think back to when Bino Byebiluma Abayaye became a catch phrase. It also helps that we don’t have a particularly creative population, so the band wagon effect is real in this lovely country.


Ofaaki follows a similar formula to Panda’s previous hits. There will be the catchy phrase, and in this case, he runs with Ofaaki.

There will be a delicious dancehall groove, and this might be the most fun part about his music. He often goes with a groove that is natty, sleek, and seeks to reinvent dancehall. There’s a nifty, talented mind working those boards of his.

His lyrics are often psychedelic, and often make little sense. That is because they are often some form of inside joke, either industry-related or street-related.

It’s a tactic that works because curious minds will then try to seek out the darned meaning of what he is saying, or going on about. Finally, there will be frequent references to his hustler lifestyle, something he is obviously proud of.

He strikes me as a self-made man, does Mr. Panda. It might explain why he hasn’t yet blown up as an artiste – he does not have the resources behind him that other artistes who typically are able to raise their profiles do.

Ofaaki, however, is proof that there’s some solid talent to this kid.

