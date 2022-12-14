Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Music Music Review: Obulungi Bunuma – B2C Ent
Music

Music Review: Obulungi Bunuma – B2C Ent

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dennis Asiimwe

I think of this group as a precautionary tale.

That they are talented is obvious.

The industry acknowledges their talent, with celebrated Mowzey Radio identifying them for a collaboration just before his death, before even someone as prickly about collaborations as Rema, agreeing to one.

Everyone agreed that they were going to be the next big thing, with their impressive vocal capacity and versatility as the key reason they were primed to replace Radio and Weasel as the country’s prime pop musical group.

Then they dropped to conspicuously mediocre song after song, material that is as memorable as a geography class on a hot, clammy, afternoon. Why? We haven’t yet figured that part out, thought here are a few possible reasons.

There’s couple of possible reasons though.

The group seem to be struggling with management, and decided to manage themselves. There’s obvious disadvantages to this, including the fact that the lads are probably too close to the product to be able to see how objectively it needs to be packaged and marketed.

At the moment, they are managing themselves, and the results are somewhat disastrous. The video for Obulungi Bunuma shows the lads trying to redefine themselves as a cross between the Backstreet Boys and a TikTok video, against a very forgettable bit of music. It is a disastrous combination, with barely anything musical about it.

And that is the disappointment about B2C Ent at the moment, musically speaking – there is barely anything about the lads now that is musical. And considering their obvious ability, this is nearly criminal.

You may also like

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Linda – Rema & Chris Evans

Music Review: Bitimba – Pia Pounds

Spice Diana told she sings better when not shouting

Music Review: Mazima – Fresh Kid

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Yooyo – Michael Ross

Music Review: Siri Regular – Spice Diana

Music Review: Muwomya – Sheebah and King Saha

Geosteady gets closer to Prima in new video

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Brenda – Sweet Kid

Music Review: Kwetega – Ruyonga & Rickman Manrick

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.