Music Review: Nana – Joshua Baraka

By Dennis Asiimwe

There is an intriguing aspect about the music industry that has emerged in Uganda over the last two years or

so.

Social media has taught us to live within the era of ‘trends’. Because of TikTok and Instagram, which are built

around the capacity for humans to put their IQs aside and blindly follow some dance move that has

choreography that was developed by toddler on meth, an odd trend-following tendency has emerged within

pop culture.

Part of the reason for this is that trending has always existed as a thing – it is something the female fashion

and makeup industry has always thrived on: trending hair, outfits and designs, makeup, that sort of thing.



The marketing team behind Joshua Baraka decided to use this approach while raising his artiste. For this

reason, Joshua became famous ‘for being famous’.

It was uncanny – every discussion I had about hiring something new, something fresh, one of the names thrown into the hat was Joshua Baraka. So, of course, I looked him up. I found he had something of a solid YouTube profile (the kids refer to it as a Channel).



I found a kid with a sort of new age approach to his music, with okay vocals. He wasn’t bad – he just wasn’t

as big as the hype.



He has the right look (along with that trendy hair look that artistes simply love). He sings about the right things (heck, he even has a song about his mama). He has the right sound, that non-genre sort of music with an R & B groove and performs at the right gigs (So far, Blankets and Rhymes, that sort of thing).

His management people use the right catchphrases when talking to the media, words like ‘curate’. And don’t get me wrong, he actually has a couple of solid bits of music on his channel. I would pick out tracks like Run, You and Next To You. But is it worth the hype? No sir.

He is interesting, refreshing, a little different even. But is he the reason we should stop the press? No. His resume is solid – he has an album to his credit, one called Watershed. Heck, he even has a collaboration with A Pass (a song called Omu).



And his most recent single is Nana, a dancehall track which seems designed to be a dancehall anthem, the sort that gets the ladies on the dance floor to ‘wine’.

In Baraka’s defence, the track packs a bit of a punch – catchy melody, a delicious groove, and enough oomph about it to justify some of the hype that seems to surround the Baraka ‘brand’. He goes all ragamuffin on us on Nana, proving he is pretty versatile and not just a crooner. If anything, maybe now would be the time to start the hype about Joshua, eh?