Music Review: Land of the Free – Jaqee

By Dennis Asiimwe

Jaqee is a Ugandan musician living and performing in Germany – she first blew up while living and performing in Sweden, and has had a single performance in Uganda (this was around 2007, if I remember correctly).

I first listened to Land of the Free from a live recording session called Selam Sessions. I have no idea what they were going for, but the set up was acoustic, and involved two instruments (guitar and percussion) and vocals. It was stunning how complete the sound was.

Typically, the minimalist approach, even with acoustic sets is three

instruments, so the fact that this set approaches it with 2 instruments and manages to cover rhythm, bass and solo leads, is nothing short of impressive. Part of the reason this attempt works is because the musicians are people that are frightfully skilled, and get the most out of their instruments.

The guitarist is Mauro Pandolfino, someone who is able to coax a walking bass line out of his acoustic guitar whilst simultaneously playing rhythm on it. The percussionist is Venant Ntiomo Nigounde, who sounds almost like an orchestra; that is how complete his percussive output is.

Jaqee is something of a perfectionist, so it is no surprise that she got people at the top of their game to be involved in her edition of Selam Sessions. And she is the final explanation for why this set sounds so complete. Jaqee immerses herself in her music – there can be no accusation of her phoning it in. She simply gets into the zone when she is performing, and works her voice like a mad saxophonist, such are her vocal acrobatics. Combined with her obvious passion and her wonderful lyricism, she makes for a wonderfully compelling and unpredictable performance.

The combination of these three artistes coming together in this performance turns Land of the Free into a catchy, musical experience – one that you will want to have on your playlist because you are not likely to come across anything similar.