Music Review: Just Letting ‘Em Know – Ruyonga

By Dennis Asiimwe

Everyone loves a song with a back story, eh?

Ruyonga dropping a diss track is something of a surprise because he mostly avoids that sort of thing, and also because it’s hard to think of someone picking some sort of hip hop beef with him. He is a phenomenal rapper at the top of his game, with some wonderful delivery as well.

And yet, some chap did diss him. The lad is a chap called Judah Rapknowledge Da Akbar, which is something of a melodramatic handle, but then again, hip hop artistes are not known for their modesty. The track is called Who’s The King. On this track, he is not exactly trashing Ruyonga. I mean, it’s not like he goes all nasty on him or anything, but he does call him out.

I think what made Ruyonga mad was where this chap got the audacity.

I can imagine what that is like – I once got into an online fight with someone who compared memes to creative writing. To each his own, I said, brushing that nonsense aside, until I discovered he was going around saying I didn’t get along with him because he was a superior writer to me.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t think I am a writing god or anything of that sort, I have my good days and my bad days. But to have a farmer going around yammering about being superior to me in this regard was infuriating, especially since I had seen his idea of ‘being creative’ – memes.

Memes are fun and everything, but most meme fanatics do not create their own memes – they simply share fun memes, even while meme generators exist to make the process easier. And while memes might be an example of great taste in humour or wit, sharing memes certainly is not an example of creativity.

Anyway, I understood Ruyonga’s irritation.

He couldn’t even wait to put out a full track, but instead dropped something that clocks in at one minute and 16 seconds. Because he couldn’t stand the audacity. And he could not wait to Just Let ‘Em Know.