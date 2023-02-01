Music Review: Fairytale – Amaru ft Joel Kisaakye

By Dennis Asiimwe

Fairytale is taken off Amaru’s latest album, Broken. The girl who brought us Stay and Dance My Pain Away went and did some growing up, which was probably inevitable.

Those hit singles were released about nine years ago. Since then she’s moved to Sweden, gotten

married, and has a young son. I was genuinely curious about what Broken would sound like – this single is an

immediate favourite of mine.



The decision to collaborate with Joel caught me off-guard, but it was the right one. Sometimes, people simply

need counterfoil, and with this single, you are able to see just why Swangz Avenue once rated this lad so

highly. He sings gorgeously on this track, which was written and composed by Amaru.



I have always felt a little underwhelmed by Joel, but maybe he just needed the right bit of music to give him

his mojo – he soars on this track; that is how soulful he sounds.



Fairytale is bitter sweet and poignant, something that Amaru seems to use to inspire some of her best music.

The decision to go with acoustic guitar (sounds like it had steel strings) and piano makes for a heavenly sound

– by the time the rest of the instruments have come in, the gorgeous strumming from the steel strings guitar

and the lovely piano tones have set mood that is impossible to ignore.



The song was produced by Abaasa, and the percussion is perfectly immersed in Fairytale, which shouldn’t be

too surprising – he is a drummer by trade.



Everyone is at the top of their game on Fairytale – Joel is in inspired form, singing intentionally and soulfully,

Amaru’s homely vocals and beautiful song writing are as potent as ever, and the talented Abaasa obviously

understood what was needed to tie everything up in one little musical bow.



Fairytale is also multilingual, and I love how they made that work, without making it seem contrived.