Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Wuuyo – A Pass

By Dennis Asiimwe

Before he became a social media influencer who spends most of his time in the gym (nga agolola

amagumba, as Eddy Kenzo put it archly last week), A Pass was easily one of the most prolific musicians on

the scene. He churned them out, and then some.



Part of the reason he was able to do this (it is alleged) is that before he hit the big time, he had accumulated a

stockpile of material that no one had given him a chance to release. Once he got his big break, A Pass could

release anything.



Wuuyo was released at you might have called A Pass’ peak – about 2016. Nessim was on the production

boards for this and gave it an acoustic pop reggae groove.

The song was almost daringly simple, with the Wuuyo phrase captured in, and becoming the chorus. Some folks, of course, felt like A Pass was taking the piss, and taking the music industry for granted. This couldn’t have been further from the truth.



If you were looking for complexity, this aspect was easily captured in the song’s verse and bridges, which lent additional texture to the song. The simplicity of the song’s chorus helped make it memorable, which was the secret around it success.

There is a good reason A Pass’ nickname around town was ‘the teacher’.