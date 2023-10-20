Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Vitamin – Lilian Mbabazi

By Dennis Asiimwe

I thought after what was a predictably powerful performance from Lilian at the Stanbic Soul RNB Wine Safari that it might be a good idea to revisit what is essentially a classic for her, Vitamin.



Singer-song writer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds was once asked what he thought made a hit single work, and his first response was: Simplicity.



That is one aspect where Vitamin ticks the box easily. The song is simple, deceptively so. Verse, straight off to chorus, which was a sing along hook of sorts. It does have an interlude, one that features Weasel. I remember being surprised that it was Weasel being featured, and not Radio, but then again, that would have been a little predictable.



And the contrast here worked, with Weasel’s guttural vocals lining nicely alongside Lilian’s singing. I have often thought Lilian was one of the more ‘natural’ singers in Uganda, with her voice reminiscent of Janis Joplin but on Vitamin, that was a style she abandoned.

She sounds softer, and a lot more vulnerable, probably because she was deliberately trying to channel the message of the song, which is about a besotted girl that seems to be all in on some lad or another (my interpretation).



Vitamin is a fun sing along song, if that’s your sort of thing – never been a favourite of mine, but I can’t help, but notice how the crows responds to it every time. The song has gotten so big, you have Ugandan bands cover it in their performances at regular gigs, that’s how easily recognisable it is.

Written by Radio (no surprises there) and produced by Washington, back when he was possibly the most prolific producer in town, this song defined the last decade of our pop culture industry.



Kudos, Lilian. I hope things get a little easier.