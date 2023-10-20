Friday, October 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Music Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Vitamin – Lilian Mbabazi
Music

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Vitamin – Lilian Mbabazi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dennis Asiimwe

I thought after what was a predictably powerful performance from Lilian at the Stanbic Soul RNB Wine Safari that it might be a good idea to revisit what is essentially a classic for her, Vitamin.

Singer-song writer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds was once asked what he thought made a hit single work, and his first response was: Simplicity.

That is one aspect where Vitamin ticks the box easily. The song is simple, deceptively so. Verse, straight off to chorus, which was a sing along hook of sorts. It does have an interlude, one that features Weasel. I remember being surprised that it was Weasel being featured, and not Radio, but then again, that would have been a little predictable.


And the contrast here worked, with Weasel’s guttural vocals lining nicely alongside Lilian’s singing. I have often thought Lilian was one of the more ‘natural’ singers in Uganda, with her voice reminiscent of Janis Joplin but on Vitamin, that was a style she abandoned.

She sounds softer, and a lot more vulnerable, probably because she was deliberately trying to channel the message of the song, which is about a besotted girl that seems to be all in on some lad or another (my interpretation).

Vitamin is a fun sing along song, if that’s your sort of thing – never been a favourite of mine, but I can’t help, but notice how the crows responds to it every time. The song has gotten so big, you have Ugandan bands cover it in their performances at regular gigs, that’s how easily recognisable it is.

Written by Radio (no surprises there) and produced by Washington, back when he was possibly the most prolific producer in town, this song defined the last decade of our pop culture industry.

Kudos, Lilian. I hope things get a little easier.

You may also like

Music Review: Bwe Paba – Sheebah & Fik Fameica

Upcoming music star Nono rides on “Tambula Nange” song

Ang3lina and Ferenbanks’ ‘tempted 2 touch’ soars on Billboard Worldwide digital downloads...

Budding singer Gloria Bugie to challenge established artistes  

Music Review: Only Girl – Sheebah

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Selecta – Cindy

Music Review: Cheers – The Mith

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Ruckus – Navio ft Peter Miles

Music Review: Born Unruly – Alien Skin

Zani Lady C evokes memories of ‘Ndoowa’ with new classic titled ‘Maria’

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!