Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Nasiima Gwe – Ngoni

By Dennis Asiimwe

I genuinely miss these guys.

There was something infectiously happy about their music. Even back when it was being released, it felt nostalgic.

I think it had something to do with Pato’s vocals, which were sumptuous, and Eddie’s production style – Eddie was something of a minimalist when I first met him (he was the school organist at King’s College Budo). His approach was always to avoid anything dramatic and go for functionalist within his chords, and when he took up a melody.

It made listening to him play a rather unusual experience and also meant that when he turned to production for Ngoni, he was able to make simple melodies really work.

Simplicity works with music, making it more relatable – the trick is in not making it sound simple.

Nasiima Gwe is a simple song, but Eddie’s skill on the keyboard lends it depth, and as a producer, texture that makes it richer than its basic chord progression suggests it should be.

There was also a feel good vibe about the pair’s music – it was about a good time, positive emotions and that sort of thing. It brought to mind house parties with great food and clean loos, and pretty girls who don’t try to nick your wallet.

And few things underlined this message as effectively as Pato’s voice, which had a timbre to it that was difficult to replicate. They worked well together, Pato on lead vocals, Eddie backing, and producing.

It was effective, and they were a creative pair with some street smarts and an idea of how the world worked. It lent their music an air of worldliness, and gave them a working man’s flair – they did not seem to be seeking celebrity status or anything. They were working to put out good, popular music.

I keep wondering why they have never tried a reunion concert or anything, but they seem to have picked up productive careers in the United Kingdom.

The nostalgia factor would be huge with these chaps, who existed in a space that included Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine and Radio and Weasel, and still thrived.