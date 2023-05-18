Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Karma – Jaqee Nakiri

By Dennis Asiimwe

As one of the first Ugandan musicians to try her hand at Afro-fusion, Jaqee was something of a groundbreaker in this regard with Karma.

The song had many things going for it – unusual lyrics and an off-kilter music video that made you sit up and think ‘What did I just watch?’

At this point in her career, her material was very R & B-influenced. Karma fit that profile, in its own off-kilter way.

Even at this early point in her career, that vocal fluidity that she had to her voice was obvious – she seemed to follow no rules, and took her voice where she wished. It’s what makes Karma so intriguing as a song – you feel like anything can happen anywhere, within the song, because of the vocal fluidity that she is showcasing.

The song is about as introspective as it gets, as she sings about battling with her own internal demons and the brooding harmonies capture this perfectly. Against the backdrop of the upbeat groove, it forms a contrast that lends to the off-kilter impression the song leaves you with.

The song’s production technique was years ahead of its time, with some sophisticated synth and keyboard work that showcased a level of detail that would become a staple of Jaqee’s material – this was back in 2005. Heck, the song was nominated for Sweden’s equivalent of a Grammy with good reason.

What I feel this particular review highlights is that Jaqee’s musical efforts sort of lay the gauntlet for a lot of musicians who were willing to examine the Afro-fusion genre and the options it offered, whether consciously or unconsciously.