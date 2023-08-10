Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Coupé Bibamba – Awilo Longomba

By Dennis Asiimwe

A long time ago, someone told me that Congolese songs are mostly gibberish nonsense. He pointed out the lyrics for me while a popular Congolese song was playing, translating while it run, and I had to agree he was right.



I believe at the time it was actually an Awilo Longomba song, although I don’t remember whether it was this one. He also referred to Awilo’s music as camouflaged dancehall, and I couldn’t help but feel he was right again.

Just listen to the percussive groove of Coupé Bibamba – it sounds like a high speed dancehall groove. Either way, it was an approach that worked well for Awilo – this song is timeless, and if my friend was right, it is timeless, feel good nonsensical music.

Awilo dominated the Congolese music exported to Uganda, thriving within at least three to four generations. It is a testament to his longevity that he did not look out of place next to Afrigo Band at their Sheraton Kampala Hotel performance – it feels like he has been around forever.

And he somehow has a similar gravitas, which is something that still catches me off-guard.

Coupé Bibamba had another trait that ensured it stood out of the Congolese music littering the music scene over the last 20 years: it had a definitive melody, and was easily memorable.

Awilo’s forte, if you examine it closely, is his capacity to come up with catchy, memorable tunes.

Coupé Bibamba is also deliciously percussive – the temptation to get up and groove is a powerful one when you

are listening to this track, and it has been a nightclub staple for decades. It will be for at least another 50 years.