Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Brenda – Sweet Kid

By Dennis Asiimwe

A long time ago when the world was young and kind, there existed an artiste whose very participation in the music industry puzzled scientists, politicians and community leaders. His name was Sweet Kid, and Brenda was one of his songs.

Brenda dropped during a dark time for the music industry; before the emergence of Radio and Weasel, before the Golden Age of Hip Hop – about 2007. It was a lukewarm, mediocre infuriatingly repetitive song.

It is hard to tell how riots were not immediately formed on the streets when this lad started singing.

He had a terrible, nasal voice, and cringe-worthy, repetitive melodies. When parents wanted to warn their kids to take their education seriously and stay in school, they would say something like “You be careful now – or you will end up like Sweet Kid.”

It was that bad.

He had a particular habit that inspired a homicidal response in me – it’s a habit often found within certain vocalists, where they flex the tone of their voice, giving it a sort of nasal bend. It’s called ‘vai’. It is taken from the word ‘vibrato’, which is an effect found in classical music, and, of course, it has nothing to do with vibrato.

Certain sections of the population admire it, and will point at a singer who tries this nonsense and say, admiringly, “Alina vai.”

There was (unsurprisingly, I might add) nothing sweet about Sweet Kid. He was like that annoying relative who comes over to the village around the Christmas holiday and overstays his welcome.

One day, the Good Lord heard our cries and Sweet Kid unceremoniously vanished off the music scene. There was no further public appearance from him. Heck, you still occasionally hear about Mega Dee, or Ragga Dee, and once in a while they will even show up in a media picture, but there is no proof that Sweet Kid exists. We only remember a dark time when he tortured us with his incredibly mediocre music.

We give thanks that those days are behind us.