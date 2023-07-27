Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Batulidewo (Luga Flow Uganda) – Babaluku

By Dennis Asiimwe

I am embarrassed to admit I do not recognise the material that Babaluku (Silas Babaluku Balabyekkubo) sampled for this track, and I truly wish I did – gives you contest.



Batulidewo is a high octane hip hop track, which in itself is somewhat refreshing from a genre that has been leaning towards laidback delivery for at least a decade, but then again, high octane delivery has always been Babaluku’s style.



It meshes well with his activist inclinations. Before everyone else jumped onto the Luga Flow bandwagon, Babaluku took it and gave it legitimacy it sorely needed, and actually made it cool. He made it credible, and showed folks like Mun G (Emmanuel Mungi Matovu) and GNL (Ernest Nsimbi Zamba) that it could actually work.





Fiercely independent (I barely remember any collaborations from him), he was the nucleus of the Bataka Squad, and while his lyrical delivery suggested a subtle aggression, they were grounded in reality – he expressed dissatisfaction with the status quo without necessarily getting under people’s skin. This was always a hallmark of Babaluku – there was a street smartness about him.

It enabled him develop a brand, an image that is immediately recognisable and lends to his mythos. He is impossible to miss, is our Babaluku, and has become a mainstay at international festivals. It is probably what he was always destined for, so no surprises there.



But more importantly, he kept Luga Flow as close to the original relevance of hip hop as possible, speaking out about societal flaws, with distinct Pan African undertones that made him even more relevant.



To this day, whenever he drops in town, he is treated with reverence. The fact that he even got a Lifetime Achievement Award recently at the Hip Hop Awards underlines the mark he has had on the industry.