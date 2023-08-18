Music Review: Cheers – The Mith

By Dennis Asiimwe

If there’s one thing we are forced to admit, it is the fact that Cheers is the result of The Mith spending over a decade defining what sort of hip hop artiste he is. It is a confirmation of a style he has finessed, a way of saying “This is me. This is my sound.” And the fact that it is a well-rounded and well defined sound really doesn’t come as a surprise.



The Mith has been looking to define who he was ever since he broke out with Klear Kut.

And it cannot have been easy. Here’s the thing about being in a group like Klear Kut: One, it created a comfort zone for its artistes, a safe space simply didn’t push them to strike out on their own. Two, Navio’s shadow was somewhat overpowering. For these reasons, folks like Papito simply disappeared into the sunset, while the talented U.N.IQ.U.E, who was something of a wild card (he was, well, unique), simply faded into the background. And I have no idea where Abba Lang or JB are – I do remember JB trying to put some stuff out, but it was half-hearted at best.



Navio himself managed to create a solo career for himself while also maintaining his ties to Klear Kut – he was, after all, the front man. But the other rapper able to do this has been The Mith. He did this in an intriguing number of ways.



He has built an image of a persona of a rapper who likes to celebrate life, and this is reflected in a lot of his music and the quips he drops on social media. Heck, we live in a dumpster of a country and he made ‘So UG’ a popular catch phrase. He also maintained something of a cerebral approach to his lyricism, which was often a definitive aspect of his rapping, and carried this into his solo career, often placing his delivery against the sort of artsy hip hop bed that you have on Cheers.



This might be the reason why Cheers sounds so accomplished as a song – the production style has been a long time coming, and is a result of talent, years of endeavour and a rapper who believed in himself. Oh, and I loved the shout out to Dawoo and Samurae, two producers who have done so much for The Mith and for hip hop.