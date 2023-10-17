Music Review: Bwe Paba – Sheebah & Fik Fameica

By Dennis Asiimwe

There are a couple of things that make this song work. First of all, it is the sort of collaboration we did not see coming. Sheebah hasn’t been on a roll since that falling out with her former manager, Jeff Kiwa. Somewhat understandable as she was probably re- aligning herself. Meanwhile, Fik Fameica hasn’t been getting up to much, keeping himself relevant with the occasional scandal and all (it actually works).



He featured on a joint with NAVIO, Khaligraph Jones and Cassper Nyovest called Mafia that oddly hasn’t made much of a splash. He did something with Big Trill that nobody noticed, and the last thing we remember him for was his abysmal performance on the song Binji, which featured both him and Lydia Jazmine.



For Sheebah and Fik Fameica, this is a song that just had to work. Our job is to find out why it does work (Bwe Paba has hit the ground running).



First, it’s the production. It is easy for a producer to get lazy with a dancehall jam, but whoever was on the boards for this dived into it with relish and flair. The groove here seeks you out; it’s eager and hungry.

The instrumentation of the groove utilises old school dancehall elements brilliantly, while the drum programming could have you believe the drumming was live.



Second, that hook from Sheebah is allowed to dominate the song and really is what the song is about. We all know Sheebah is not much of a singer, a point that Cindy worked hard to prove last month, but we do know that there are times when she gets her notes right. If anything, this is what Jeff was really good at – finding just the right bit of melody, and lyric for her.



On Bwe Paba, she takes that hook to the bank, where it earns hourly interest. She sounds saucy, evocative, misally delicious on that hook.



Finally, the fact that Fik is not allowed to do too much. He doesn’t overshadow Sheebah on this track, and doesn’t get the chance to overshadow the production. If anything, his ragamuffin shtick helps highlight how nifty it is.



These three things go some way to explaining why Bwe Paba is suddenly dominating your timelines and airwaves.