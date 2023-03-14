Music Review: Born in Africa – Eddy Kenzo

By Dennis Asiimwe

It was about time we reviewed this. An editor pointed out to me that Eddy deliberately created those controversial comments around the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya in a bid to promote his Born in Africa cover of Philly’s song.



Before his controversial statements, Kenzo’s version of the song had about 15 views on YouTube. These views probably included five of his aunties, his manager, his maid, his favourite rolex guy, two of the Ghetto Kids and a tree near his house.



A week or two after Kenzo pointed out that as a musician, he was a more globally renowned brand than Philly Bongole Lutaaya, the song has 293 views and 9,900 likes on YouTube.



I argued that Kenzo is superior as a hustler and a social media influencer in an article I wrote for New Vision a couple of weeks back. I stand by that argument.



While his marketing strategy for his cover of Born in Africa may have worked (that surge in views and likes is hard to ignore), that statement he made had another interesting impact: it also made people compare the two songs directly. He might not have wanted them to do that.



While Eddy sings Born in Africa in the exact same key that Philly did the original, he ramps things up a bit – his cover is a little more modernised, of course (heck, it’s more than 20 years later). The result is a frenetic sound, where the keyboard bed gives off a twang feel.

The original featured synth keys that were a staple of the Swedish music industry from a production perspective, along with synth wind instruments. The original proudly embraced its synthetic background, and Philly’s vocals sit comfortably on that bed.



Eddy’s production team go for a more ‘live band’ feel. However, the contrast is harsh, and that twangy keyboard sounds contrived. In the end, the band sounds like a collection of mediocre musicians at a jam session.



The biggest contrast, however, is with the singing. Contented with his production, Philly sings his heart out, and he sounds way more soulful. You believe him, and believe the lyric he is pushing – he was born in Africa, he wants you to sing his song. And he does this so soulfully.



When Eddy sings the same lyric, he sounds like he is struggling with imposter syndrome. He doesn’t have the same soulful vibe to his delivery, and the song feels like something he was asked to do (because it might be a good marketing move).