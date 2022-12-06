Music Review: Bitimba – Pia Pounds

By Dennis Asiimwe

Pia Pounds’ latest single is called Bitimba, and it fits a formula that has worked for her over the last couple of years. I feel like this is a sort of a testimony to the ability of African Bureau of Music, the management company behind her music who took over after she parted ways with Big Talent Entertainment.

She’s not exactly got pipes on her – but the production behind her always develops material that highlights the stronger aspects of her voice, like her ability to shift from sultry to high, dulcet tones, which is actually intriguing.

As has become the standard, the melody is crafted in a manner that emphasises these aspects of her voice, not only ensuring her vocals stand out, but also making it improbable that another artiste could pull off the tune. This particular bit of customising has become a hallmark of everything musical about Pia, and it is a trait that she had even when she was with Big Talent Entertainment.

And there’s more. There’s the intricate nature of the instrumentation that backs up. It’s layered, carefully constructed, with nothing left to chance and with soft, rounded tones that are easy on the ear. This is definitive of the approach she used on Tupaate and on Wakikuba. And more importantly, while the same formula works across her music, it does not sound repetitive.

Those tracks also clock in at two minutes 30 seconds – ALL of them. That is no coincidence, because they literally leave you wanting just a little more.

The production folks at African Bureau of Music deserve credit for carrying on with a style that worked for Pia when she was at Big Talent Entertainment, while we should acknowledge that Pia Pounds is a subtle, artiste with the gift of maximising the strengths that she does have.

Bitimba is proof of this.