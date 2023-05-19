Music Review: Better – Niwe Akeine

By Dennis Asiimwe

Singer, songwriter and producer Niwe Akeine dropped Better about three weeks ago, probably with an eye on the upcoming Blankets and Wine event. Her preferred genre, Afro fusion, seems to work best in that sort of creative space after all.



I am not sure if I am the only one who feels this way, but often, Afro fusion music gives me the impression that I am listening to something written and produced by someone high on LSD. Is it just me? Okay then.



Afro fusion tends to lean towards self-introspective musical themes and it certainly does so on Better. Because of this, from a lyrical perspective, Better is simplistic, or minimalist, which works better as an adjective, and simultaneously sophisticated in terms of its theme.



Afro fusion allows you a certain flexibility in terms of the production approach one can take, and Niwe takes full advantage of this. She goes with a groove that carries undertones of Amapiano, while also including a xylophone alongside the synth keys, and also includes an African percussion to her groove. As you can probably imagine, it works very effectively for a festival dancehall.

Alongside this, she is able to be multi-lingual within her lyrics, which gives the song that additional Afrocentric emphasis. Better is a clever studio effort, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It sounds like a studio jam session, one that the producer decided might work as an actual track. This lends it a certain freedom that gives the track an undeniable charm.



As the Afro fusion genre increasingly dominates the music scene, look out for artistes like Niwe, who will ride the wave of freedom of expression that the genre offers as they continue to harness its fluidity.