Music Review: All I – Solome Basuuta

By Dennis Asiimwe

Solome’s latest single, All I, is something that reflects her significant musical journey thus far.

She started out as someone who had a significant love of grand musical beds, and has eased her way towards more R & B-esque productions with a certain welcome subtlety.

Her vocal efforts also put significantly less emphasis on power – she has tonnes of nuclear power in those pipes, but leans a lot more towards a more subtle delivery of her material.

This has been a welcome change because it means she focuses a little more on the melodic direction of her music.

And because of this, All I comes packing lots of melody to it, against a lovely, subtle musical bed. It also means that the song, while it has an undeniable groove to it, also has something undeniably soothing about it.

Finally, the production style also incorporates a ‘Naiga’ element to it, which along with the ‘90s R & B vibe of the song, makes for a delicious mash up in production style.

More importantly, she sings beautifully on this track, adding delightful velvet inflections and just the right amount of bite, with an occasional vibrato.

There’s a lot about All I that feels experimental – mainly because of its production style, and the fact that it clocks in at two minutes 27 seconds.

The song is criminally short, and makes you wonder whether Solome is being a tease or whether she simply run out of material. It is also unfortunate because this the sort of song that could go on for another 10 more minutes without bothering us really.

It is the sort of song that simply demands for a dance floor – it will be intriguing to see how this fairs on social media – it certainly fits a format that can work on Instagram reels, for example.

Solome has certainly been keeping her eye on the ball, and has come up with a track that can work in the multimedia and digital environment we exist in.