Music Review: Adono – Sam K!mera  

By Dennis Asiimwe

Adono is taken off Sam’s latest EP, Hearts and Minds, which was released in October 2022.

Sam’s often been comfortably unconventional for a while, while still keeping his ear to the ground. He is also one of the few people that releases gospel music that is musically relevant, easy on the ear, and actually references the scripture.

A talented singer and song writer, Sam is something of an old soul – his measured, considered approach to his craft belies his years, and in spite of these traits, he still maintains an edge in how he goes about executing his craft. He must have frightfully impressive time management skills, is the thought that comes to mind, especially when you consider the fact that he is a working man with a full time job, married and with a young daughter.

Adono’s immediate hallmark is how comfortably creative it is in terms of how the song is composed, produced, and written.

It gets its inspiration from the Biblical book of Exodus, and the story of Moses, and juxtaposes itself with a modern adult, and his or her efforts at self-evaluation. It’s a powerful bit of music, examining the existential doubts and questions that a young adult faces in a world that is simply defined by rapid change.

And it carries with it a powerful, potent message, one that Sam delivers with implacable certainty: “For I alone know the plans I have for you; plans to prosper you, and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope, and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11, one of the most quoted verses in the Bible, because it answers an existential problem that man often faces.

What I found impressive is he carries the rather hefty message that is implied in the above, within a piece of music that is about as subtle as it can get: acoustic percussion, piano, guitar, using a minimalist approach that accentuates his vocals.

Adono should be on your play list. This is an inspired, musical effort.