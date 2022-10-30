Music promoter sues singer Pallaso over breach of contract

By Michael Odeng

A music promoter has sued singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso for breach of agreement, demanding to be paid 50% of the proceeds the latter made since October, 2021.

Ivan Lubega Kama trading as Kama Ivien Management has asked the Commercial Court in Kampala to compel Pallaso to pay the money together with interest for all the shows unilaterally booked and performed without his knowledge, involvement and or consent.

In a suit filed recently at the Commercial Court, Lubega contends that between October and December 2021, Pallaso performed in shows outside the country in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Alain, The Royal Regency London, Fox sea side Turkey without involving Lubega.

Lubega also purports that Pallaso booked and performed in different parts of the country in shows dubbed “the golden tour” without involving him and went ahead to produce and shoot videos of different songs unilaterally titled; Zari, sherry, katonda, true love, simple guy, Mpa love, malamu, among others, in contravention of the agreement.

“In the video songs produced, Pallaso eliminated the management logo and did not mention the name of the management as agreed in the contract,” he contends.

The Music Promoter made the demand through his lawyers from Ochieng Associated Advocates and Solicitors in a suit filed recently at the Commercial Court.

Lubega also seeks a declaration that Pallaso is in breach of an artist management contract entered between them on August 5, 2019 and wants court to issue an order, restraining Pallaso from further breaching the contract.

The music promoter also wants court to compel Pallaso to render a true account of all proceeds attained from shows and performances made by him from October 2021 to date.

He also seeks an order for specific performance of the contract, damages and costs of the suit. Lubega purports that he has invested sh100m in promoting Pallaso and all his music.

Background

Lubega says that as a renowned artist manager, he has built his brand in managing different musicians in Uganda, namely, Shafik Walukagga aka Fik Fameika, Sharon Nabunya aka Sharon Peyton, James Kasozi Batende aka Vip Jemo, Lule Hafuzalu aka Oppa Fambo, among others, including Pallaso.

The music promoter says before 2019, Pallaso was an upcoming and or struggling songwriter, performer, recording artist and singer.

Court documents indicate that in 2019, Pallaso approached Lubega, requesting him to render services of management to him since he had previously had problems with different managers and was finding it hard to carry out both management and performance.