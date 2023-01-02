Music promoter Abitex arrested over Freedom City stampede

By Michael Odeng

City music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, also known as, Abitex has been arrested over the New Year’s Day stampede at Freedom City in Kampala, which resulted in the death of 10 people.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s master of ceremonies encouraged the revellers to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of several people.

The concert dubbed ‘Party After Party’ was organised by Emma Promotions and Abitex Musinguzi at Freedom City, Namasuba on Entebbe Road.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga made the revelations about Musinguzi’s arrest today (January 2, 2023) while addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

By press time, Musinguzi was still at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) being questioned.

Enanga said Musinguzi has been slapped with a charge of rash or negligent act causing death.

Any person who, by any rash or negligent act not amounting to manslaughter, causes the death of another person is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or to a fine not exceeding seventy thousand shillings or to both such imprisonment and fine.

“We are investigating Musinguzi for negligence over a stampede that could have caused the death of people at Freedom City in Kampala,” Enanga said.

He added that they are also considering a similar charge against parents of children below 18 years who died in this stampede.