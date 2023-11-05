Music, emotions, and surprises at Aziz Azion’s strings of love concert

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Serena Hotel Victoria hall was filled with an air of anticipation as the crowd gathered for Aziz Azion’s highly awaited concert, themed “Strings Of Love.” The event was a spectacle of music and emotion that had the city buzzing with excitement. The evening began early, with fans pouring in hours before showtime.

As the clock struck 8 pm, the stage lit up, and the atmosphere crackled with energy as Aziz Azion, the man of the hour, stepped onto the stage. He kicked off the evening with his signature hit, Baliwa, and the crowd erupted into a frenzy of cheers and applause. His powerful vocals resonated through the venue, setting the tone for a memorable night.

Revelers enjoying the Love songs from Aziz Azion. Photo: Ignatius Kamya

Aziz Azion’s performance was a journey through his musical career, as he serenaded the audience with hits like Yegwe, Ndi Wuwo, and Nakupenda, the latter featuring a surprise appearance by Fresh Kid, who joined Azion on stage. The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, and their duet left the audience in awe.

Backed by a talented Maestro band, Aziz Azion showcased his mastery of the guitar, earning him the title of the guitar king Kong. The instrument weaved its way through most of his songs, adding a unique and soulful dimension to the music.

Rema Namakula perfoming at Aziz Azion’s Strings of Love Concert at Serena Hotel

The event was expertly hosted by media personalities Abbey Mukiibi and Tash Hubby, who kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the night. Aziz Azion performed three electrifying sessions, each building on the momentum of the previous one and performed all his songs. The event also featured guest musicians of Rema Namakula, Levixone, and Jamal Waswa, who added their magic to the event.

Hon.Francis Zaake on right enjoying Aziz Azion’s strings of music. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

The night was filled with sing-alongs and passionate fans who knew every word to Aziz Azion’s songs. As the clock neared midnight, the concert drew to a close, leaving the crowd with hearts full of love and music. The event was a massive success, attended by a diverse array of personalities, including fellow musicians, politicians, media personalities, and music promoters.

For Aziz Azion, ‘Strings Of Love’ was a triumphant return to the concert stage after more than a decade since his last major Oxygen concert in 2011 at Kati Kati.