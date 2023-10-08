Music Battle: Biggie Events boss reveals Chameleone, Bebe Cool asked for sh2B each

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie Events has revealed to Bukedde TV that she is behind the much anticipated Bebe Cool versus Jose Chameleone music battle because she is the only one with the capacity. And the two singers have already set their price. According to her, they have asked for sh2 billion each, and she thinks they are worth it.

“I am the only one that can handle the Bebe Cool, Chameleone battle. The money they are asking for I see match their talent. We will agree Insha Allah. It is not going to be sh300 million each, I am going to give them sh2 billion each. That is what they asked for. I expect to liase with the sponsors, and I will also contribute,” she said.

About claims that she is getting help from the state, she said she would be grateful if she they came through with help but she also has her problems that she does not broadcast.

“I am not getting help from the government. Sometimes you borrow. We also have problems we don’t show. But I would welcome help from government helping me with the battle,” she explained.

Biggie Events largely hogged headlines early this year as the figure behind Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert that suffered the misfortune of whirlwind that wrecked the stage, destroying property and forcing the concert to be postponed