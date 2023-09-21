Music Association leaders meet Attorney General over copyright law

By Alfred Byenkya.

Leaders of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) have held a meeting with the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

The meeting took place on Wednesday 20th, September,2023 at his office in Kampala.

The leaders that represented the Association included Cinderella Sanyu, Phina Mugerwa, Jeff Ekongot, the programs manager of UMA.

Others in attendance were Mawokota North MP Hillary Kiyaga and the leader of the National Cultural Forum Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee. “Today, a productive meeting took place with Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Honourable Hillary Kiyaga (Hilderman), involving various organizations like UMA, NCF, URRO, URSB, NCF & ULRC.

The focus was on the long-pending copyright amendment bill at the Attorney General’s office. We thoroughly examined the amendment principles and discussed our next steps” a statement from UMA stated

The statement further stated that UMA plans to meet more stakeholders that include the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Operation for Wealth Creation, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the ministry of finance and Economic Development

“Subsequently, we will work on drafting the law and ensure final consultations before submitting it to Cabinet. We’re thrilled by the progress and the strong support from the President and the government to see this process through to completion” The statement added.