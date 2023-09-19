Museveni to meet artistes over music studio project

By Alfred Byenkya

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to build a state-of-the-art recording studio for artistes.

He made the pledge during the launch of Museveni Awooma album at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Saturday September 16, 2023.

“We are going to give them (musicians) funds and equipment. We have already supported some, but what I don’t know is why they cannot work together. I will call a meeting so that we agree. We can have a common user facility for everybody. A studio can be owned by all of you, where each musician can go and record their music for a fee, not necessarily one person,” the President said.

He added: “I’m delighted with the talent of singing by our bazukkulu (youth), including Munamasaka and others. Go ahead. We shall support you.”

The President and First Lady Janet Museveni were chief guests at the event that was organised by Emma Nsereko, a musician from Masaka district.

He composed the song Museveni Awooma and invited them to be part of the launch.

The song highlights some achievements made by Museveni in different sectors of the economy.