Museveni to address Parliament next week

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

President Yoweri Museveni will address Parliament on issues of national interest next week.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, the President will address the House on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00pm.

“He (President) will address the House on matters of national importance concerning the country and I urge you [MPs] to be in the House to hear what the President will say on what we can do to change our economy and society,” Among said.

Article 101(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda stipulates that the President may, also, in consultation with the Speaker, address Parliament from time to time, on any matter of national importance.

Pursuant to this article, the President last addressed the House on June 20, 2018 on the state of security in the country.

Members of Parliament have on several occasions sought to meet the President on matters of national interest, including the security situation in the country.

During the March 3, 2022 plenary sitting, Bukooli County Member of Parliament Solomon Silwany raised a procedural point seeking response from the Government on when the President would address Parliament on matters of national importance.

