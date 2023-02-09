Museveni receives British sports commentator Rob Walker

By Kampala Sun writer

President Yoweri Museveni has said that Uganda’s unique heritage is the strongest contribution to humanity.

“Our people are very welcoming, hospitable and always willing to learn,” he said, as he welcomed the renowned British sports commentator, Rob Walker, on Wednesday at State House, Entebbe.

Walker is in the country at the invitation of the Uganda Tourism Board.

Museveni said that Uganda as a country is gifted in many ways – through its culture, food, the languages and the beautiful sceneries.

The British sports commentator, television presenter and freelance reporter Robert Joseph Walker makes his remarks during a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) members at the State House Entebbe on 8th February 2023. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

On his part, Walker, who most notably commentates on athletics and snooker, commended Uganda’s hospitality, saying that Ugandans are very welcoming and very accommodative.

He thanked the President for the warm welcome amidst his busy schedules.

Walker is sports journalist and commentator famously known for his commentary and praise of Uganda during athletics competitions on the global stage.

He spokely highly of Uganda during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Uganda bagged four medals.

Peruth Chemutai and Joshua Cheptegei both won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, respectively.

Cheptegei also won silver and Jacob Kiplimo bronze in the men’s 10,000m final.

At State House, state sports minister Peter Ogwang thanked the President for the support to the sports ministry.

He said Walker will travel to several tourism destinations and also visit the athletes’ training facility in Kapchorwa, among other activities.

Lilly Ajarova, the executive director of Uganda Tourism Board, said that part of Walker’s visit will see him share his knowledge with sports journalists in a series of lectures he will deliver during his stay in Uganda.