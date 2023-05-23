Museveni receives AFCON 2027 joint bid

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, May 22, 2023, President Yoweri Museveni received Uganda’s AFCON 2027 joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania named the East African Community Pamoja Bid for the AFCON 2027.

The bid was presented to him by Members of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) led by the Moses Magogo, the federation president, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang and the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

The news was shared via the President’s Twitter account: “I have received Uganda’s AFCON 2027 joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania (EAC Pamoja bid). Sports is good for health, entertainment and now, moreso business. Therefore, for East Africa to come together to invite the Africa Cup of Nations here is very good. It will promote our countries and tourism will also increase.”

On Monday, May 15, Kenyan president William Ruto announced that Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania submitted a joint bid to CAF.

Also last week, Kenya’s sports cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba, stated that Kenya is ready to host AFCON 2017 in case the bid goes through.

He revealed that the bid will require each of the three countries to contribute sh109b.