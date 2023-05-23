Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Museveni receives AFCON 2027 joint bid
Sports

Museveni receives AFCON 2027 joint bid

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, May 22, 2023, President Yoweri Museveni received Uganda’s AFCON 2027 joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania named the East African Community Pamoja Bid for the AFCON 2027.

The bid was presented to him by Members of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) led by the Moses Magogo, the federation president, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang and the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

The news was shared via the President’s Twitter account: “I have received Uganda’s AFCON 2027 joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania (EAC Pamoja bid). Sports is good for health, entertainment and now, moreso business. Therefore, for East Africa to come together to invite the Africa Cup of Nations here is very good. It will promote our countries and tourism will also increase.”

On Monday, May 15, Kenyan president William Ruto announced that Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania submitted a joint bid to CAF.

Also last week, Kenya’s sports cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba, stated that Kenya is ready to host AFCON 2017 in case the bid goes through.

He revealed that the bid will require each of the three countries to contribute sh109b.

You may also like

Uganda Netball Federation president Kityo faces 5 years in jail if convicted

Boxer Israel Adesanya sued by ex for half his wealth, invokes Hakimi

Uganda Silverback Arthur Kaluma on his way to the NBA

Chemusto upbeat after Budapest Qualification

Pirates crowned 2023 Rugby Premier League champions

Rugby grand finale is upon us. Which way is it going?

I have not retired, says Wokorach

Who is Dide? Masked rapper claiming to be Premier League footballer 

Defending champion Ayeko ruled out of mountain race champs   

Save River Rwizi 2023 marathon dates set

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.