Museveni hails security forces for a Nyege Nyege job well done

By Reagan Ssempijja

Lately, President Yoweri Museveni seems to be a big fan of letter writing. Almost every week, there is a letter for his bazzukulu.

Upon the completion of the Nyege Nyege festival, one that caught his attention, too, Museveni has yet again written another letter, this time thanking the security forces for a job well done.

The festival took place in Jinja from Thursday, November 9 to Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In the letter, upon his return from Abu Dhabi, today, November 15, the President said: “On this occasion, however, I want to congratulate the Security Forces (UPDF, Uganda Police and the intelligence services) for successfully protecting the suspected sinners (Abasiisi) of Nyege Nyege in Jinja until their function was over without a single incident. This shows you the strength of the Uganda security system to be able to guard such a long pre-announced massive public function, the threats of the terrorists notwithstanding,” Museveni said.

Alluding to the security advisories that were issued by the US and UK missions, before the festival, Museveni scoffed at these, saying these actors cannot dictate what is safe and what is not for Uganda.

“We know what we are doing, always. And when a mistake happens, we know how to handle it,” he said.

But wait, had Ugandans gone to sin at Nyege Nyege? Was it a sinning spree? Or did the good President refer to crime, in his applause to security agencies?