Museveni buys 1,000 copies of Irene Birungi’s book

President Yoweri Museveni has described author and media personality Irene Birungi Mugisha as a brave and enthusiastic person with a thirst for knowledge.

The President made the remarks on Friday, March 31, while launching a book authored by Birungi titled The CEO in You. The Changemaker at a ceremony that took place at State House Nakasero.

“I want to congratulate Irene Mugisha for being a brave girl and for being enthusiastic, determined and also who has the thirst to learn. I first met Irene in Thailand because the late Mulwana had some business connection with Thailand and they had organised a big conference there. Irene was introduced to me as a journalist who was writing about economy or business. I could see that she was thirsty for knowledge,” he remarked.

Museveni noted that Birungi was later enrolled in his State House Office, where she expressed much interest in business to the point of initiating some programmes like the CEOs’ Forum.

“She was the one who brought up the idea of CEOs’ Forum. There was another one called the Presidential Round Table by Baroness Linder Chalker, but this one of the CEOs is open, bigger and more comprehensive. So, Irene was the pioneer of the CEO,” Museveni said.

The book provides insights one needs to become a true change agent starting with their own life.

According to the author, it will help one to develop the skills and mindset necessary to drive personal innovation and transformation so that their impact will be a blessing to many other people

Birungi, who was flanked by her spouse Maurice Mugisha and family members, was delighted to see her work that started three years ago during the onset of the COVID-19 come to fruition.

She thanked Museveni for gracing the occasion and all stakeholders, including her family members for their support.

Museveni, earlier during the auctioning of the books, bought 1,000 copies. Others who bought the book included Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, David Bahati and the representative of the Private Sector, Charles Mbiire.