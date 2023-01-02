Musa Kavuma pulls off successful Bukedde Namutima show in Ggaba

By Ignatius Kamya

Music promoter Musa Kavuma (KT) organised a number of Bukedde TV Namutima shows during the festive season, with one of the best being at Ggaba Beach on January 1, 2023.

Musicians Jose Chameleone, Sheebah Karungi, Mesach Ssemakula, Carol Nantongo, Big Eye, Carol Nantongo and Maureen Nantume performed.

Kavuma cemented his place as the best events promoter of 2022 having held massive music shows from Nwagi’s to Sheebah’s and Bukedde TV’s Namutima with all being a success as all the artistes advertised turned up.

As he is always fond of standing at the entrance at the shows, many revellers at Ggaba were heard whispering: “Is KT at the gate? We want to thank him for bringing us all these artistes at a low fee.”

Entrance was 10k ordinary and 30k VIP.

The party went on to 11pm.