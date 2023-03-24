Murmurs as twins are not mentioned during Nnaabagereka book launch

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Many people who attended the launch of Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata’s book at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 23 were eager to hear about the highly-guarded secret – the twins.

Prior to the launch, the autobiography, The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, was widely reviewed by the media, setting guests into a scramble for copies.

“On December 6, 2010, I was blessed with two more girls, Jade Nakato and Jasmine Babirye, born in Kampala Women’s International Hospital,” the Nnaabagereka stated in the autobiography.

Before the blockbuster revelation, only Katrina Ssangalyambo, 22, was believed to be her only child.

Before over 300 guests at the book launch at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel and the eyes of the public on television and online, the Nnaabagereka stepped on stage clad in a deep purple gown at 6:00pm.

In her brief remarks in both English and Luganda, Nagginda expressed gratitude to everyone who attended her book launch.

The issue of the twins was not mentioned anywhere. Even those who were invited to review the book, never talked about that part.

There was an awkward silence when the MTN CEO, Sylvia Mulinge, mentioned that her daughter is also called Jasmine, just like the Nnaabagereka’s twin.

Some guests were also left wondering why Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, ministers from Mengo and the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, were missing.

“At least they should have played Kabaka’s video; I have also not seen the royal children. Not even Prince David Wasajja. I think all is not well,” a guest said.