Murder or natural death? Police probe death of KIU law student

By John Masaba

The Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Kampala International University (KIU) student.

On Tuesday, they said the probe is to help ascertain if Adam Rukundo’s demise was a case of murder or a natural death.

The third-year law student’s decomposing body was found in his rented room in Lukuli, Makindye division in Kampala last Friday, April 7.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the death was established after residents were alerted to a strong smell of something rotten emanating from Rukundo’s place of abode.

“At about 7:00am on April 7, we responded and the officers who arrived at the scene broke into the room and found him lying down. He was dressed in a jersey,” said Owoyesigyire.

He added that currently, there are no signs of foul play in Rukundo’s death and that they are awaiting a postmortem report to show “if there were any acts of violence that could have been inflicted upon him”.

After the recovery, the student’s body was taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago.

“The findings of the expert will direct the next step in our investigations,” said Owoyesigyire.