Mun-G lights up Gulu University at fresher’s ball

By Nicholas Oneal

It was pure thrills and drinks at the recently concluded Smirnoff freshers’ ball at Gulu University when Mun-G stepped on stage for his awaited performance at the Gulu University Pitch.

The Sala-Puleesa singer put on an energetic and wholesome performance, performing some of his popular hits like Big Bumpa, virgin, and more.

Among other performances was a DJ takeover from Etania and DJ Magic, whose mixes saw the students win Smirnoff merchandise at random and dance the night away.

It was a full house at the Gulu University fresher’s ball. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The event that Started at around 6pm in the evening, the Smirnoff Gulu University freshers ball immersed students in a colorful and flavorful experience where they tasted the new Smirnoff Pineapple Punch and Guarana and enjoyed all Smirnoff ices at attractive offers.

Speaking at the freshers’ ball, Judie Nandekya- Smirnoff Brand Manager, Uganda Breweries Limited said, “We recently rolled out country-wide Smirnoff Freshers balls to bring the Smirnoff bold and vibrant experience closer to our consumers within different Universities through flavorful experiences such as these”.

To end the tour, we shall turn up at Mbarara University of Science and Technology on 25th November with a lot more exciting Smirnoff experiences and performances for our consumers to unleash their edge, especially through music, she added.