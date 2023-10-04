Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Mudra signs under new management
Celebrity News

Mudra signs under new management

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya 

Singer Mudra D Viral, real name Alfa Ssebunya, has been signed under new management – Masrob Events.

Masrob Events, formerly in Bunga, Kampala before relocating to Kyengera, Wakiso, was well known for organising mainly Christian fellowships and bringing international gospel artistes into the country. They have now ventured into artiste management. 

While unveiling Mudra at their offices on October 3, Charles Mbidde, the managing director of Masrob, expressed excitement about getting into artiste management, starting with Mudra. 

He said he believes their partnership is going to see Mudra become a much better artiste. 

Mudra said this is a very great step in his music career and that his fans should expect a lot, including an album and concerts. 

Well known for being close to fellow artiste Ava Peace, Mudra was asked whether he had signed with her, but he replied in the negative, noting that she has a different management although they work closely together. 

He promised to start up a talent search soon (Gaza Ghetto Talent Search), which will help in promoting talent in ghettos. 

