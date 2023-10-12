Mudra reveals dates for his ghetto talent search

By Ignatius Kamya

Musician Alfa Ssebunya aka Mudra d Viral has revealed the dates for his ghetto talent search.

About a week back on his unveiling as a new recruit artist under Masrob Events, Mudra hinted on his prospects to start up a ghetto talent search he called Gaaza Ghetto Talent search but didn’t notify when it was to start.

While celebrating his birthday at Kyanja in Kampala on Wednesday night, Mudra together with her close colleague, friend and fellow artist Ava Peace confirmed that the talent search is to start October 15th .

Mudra said hehad given it a big thought on how he could give back to the ghetto community because he grew up in the ghetto and its there that he saw people with genuine love.

He added that Bobi Wine’s idea of Talent search that helped artists like Zex Bilangilangi come through is the same thing he though he could venture into and try get as many talents in the ghetto as he can.

Singer Ava Peace speaks during Mudra’s birthday. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

”I would like to have this search every year with the help of Masrob to ensure that atleast we can have atleast one ghetto youth come through every year”. Said Mudra.

For now his focus is going to be music as they will be traversing the different ghettos around Kampala to find the best vocalists.

Nubian Li who was the guest of honor at birthday celebration thanked Mudra for initiative he is starting and asked Ugandans to support more home talent than outside.

Chozen Becky, her husband (left) and singer Nubian Li at the party. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

He said this is going to be a huge platform for many ghetto youths who have talent because he had also noticed it during the firebase ghetto talent search back then were many even just getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of super stars was enough for them.

He also encouraged Ugandan Djs to give Uganda’s music more airplay than they do now as a way to grow the music industry in the country.

A number of artists attended the birthday party including Chosen Becky, Zex Bilangilangi, Laika music, Zulitums, Dax Vibes, Jowy Landa and so on.