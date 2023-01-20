Mudra irked ‘Olusuku Lwa Cement’ missed out on annual best song lists

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and songwriter Mudra has expressed frustration that one of the songs that was an anthem in 2022 missed out on annual entertainment lists rating the best songs.

According to him, the song, Seen Don (Olusuku Lwa Cement) by Ronald Alimpa, ticked many boxes in regards to the aspects that make great songs.

“Ugandans are so forgetful indeed. Nowhere did I see the song Seen Don ranked number one, but it actually got to be among the top two songs of every list there may be. It was a song of great creativity, unique style, superb lyrics and, of course, the sweetest voice last year,” Mudra tweeted.

Seen Don, popularly known by its vernacular title Olusuku Lwa Cement, was released in 2022. So far, it has garnered 4.9 million views on video streaming site YouTube. It managed its first million views in May 2022, a month after its release.

Singer Bebe Cool, who puts out an annual list, by far the most coveted, put the song among the one-hit wonders and on the part of the artiste, he asked him to work on his discipline.

Alimpa got into an accident in Semuto, Nakaseke district in September 2022 that left him hospitalised.

In October 2022, he allegedly insulted his mother for trying to stop his friends from supplying him with intoxicants in hospital, and asked his wife to start taking care of him instead. However, Alimpa allegedly later apologised.