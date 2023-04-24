Monday, April 24, 2023
MUBS students organise hospitality day

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

The 14th Annual Hospitality Day took place at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on April 20, under the theme Improving Hospitality Through Culture.

The event was organised by final-year students of Bachelor of Leisure and Hospitality Management, with the help of MUBS management and proudly sponsored by Urban TV.

It started at 10:00am with the national anthem, followed by various activities such as fashion presentation, cultural dances and colour festival, at 8:00am. The activities were part of the stuents’ final-year project.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe of Worship House, Nansana in Kampala also performed.

He was later given a tourism and hospitality excellence award team.

