MUBS, Nkumba sweep central region’s youth social business competition

By Hussein Kiganda

Makerere Business School l(MUBS) and Nkumba University dominated the Business Competition for the Youth in Central Uganda, which was held at Kampala International University(KIU) recently.

The competition was divided into two parts; social business fiction, won by MUBS alumnus Timothy Kasasira, and social business design, won by Greenland Initiative, a group from Nkumba University.

Organized by Aye Africa Foundation With help from The Yunus Center, under its project “Ebizibu Buggaga”, the competition was held under the theme, social business, aimed at training the youth in solving social challenges in their communities by starting up challenge-solving businesses at reasonable profits.

The jury discusses the results before releasing final results. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Talking to The New Vision, Daniel Ayebare, the project manager of ” Ebizibu Buggaga” explained that it looks at changing the paradigm shift by looking at the challenges the youth are facing in their communities and turning them into opportunities for them to create value not only for themselves but also members in the community.

“It cuts the fine balance between the traditional businesses which are majorly profit-oriented and not-for-profit businesses which are impact related. It focuses on solving a social challenge but with a business model,” Ayebare explained.

He added that to be sustained, these social businesses make reasonable profits and a certain percentage is reinvested to provide better services and products to the customers/community.

The project targeted all youths across the country, those that are still in school and those out of school(dropouts and those who finished studying but have nothing to do).

Contestants pose for a photo with the organizers. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

One of the participants, Peter Ayine, whose group, Pearl Renaissance was the second runner-up in the category of social business design said he had seen more opportunities to take on and had changed his mindset from job seeking to job creation and from seeing challenges as barriers but as opportunities.

“It has been empowering that I can start up a business in my community and has given me a development philosophy that we don’t do business just to make money but to also solve problems,” Ayine said.

“It has given me another picture of business that I didn’t know. It has opened my eyes to know that you can do business and at the same time uplift the community through it,” Mark Tushemerirwe, another participant said.

In the next three weeks, the competition will be held in Northern Uganda(Gulu City), Eastern Uganda(Mbale City), and Western Uganda(Mbarara City).

Who Won what?

In each category, three people(groups) were awarded cash prizes starting from the 2nd runner-up, 1st runner-up, and the final winner.

In the social fiction business category; the 2nd runner-up was Heather Sozi who bagged sh.2500,000, the 1st runner-up was Grace Nalugo who took sh.500,000, and the winner Timothy Kasasira took sh.1,000,000.

In the social business design, the 2nd runner-up was Pearl Renaissance Initiative, which took sh.1,000,000, the 1st runner-up was Youth With A Vision and it took sh.1,000,000. The winner, Green Initiative took sh.2,000,000.

The Criteria For Selection

According to one of the judges, Hajjat Aisha Nakawooya, the following was what the jury focused on, in the Social business fiction category.

The age group was from 12 to 35.

Geographical scope; regional, continental, and global.

The intensity of the fiction(basic, moderate, hyper) to judge the depth of imaginations and originality.

Is it inspirational?

Is it transformational?

For the social business design, the following were the criteria;

How clear is your social challenge? Do you understand the problem and the community?

Formulate the solution to the problem or challenge.

Sustainability plan for the business.

Do you understand the environment where you want to set your business?

Business continuity plan

Presentation and member participation.

Organizational structure and effectiveness of the presentation.