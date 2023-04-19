MUBS hosts two-day International culture festival

By Nicholas Kajoba

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), faculty of Tourism, Hospitality and Languages, has organized business languages festivals with an aim of promoting local and international languages and culture.

The festivals held on April 18- 19 under the theme, promoting multi- lingualism for strengthened socio-economic transformation was held at the MUBS grounds, Nakawa.

Among the partners who supported the event included Confucius Institute Makerere University, Luyanzi Confucius school, Urban TV and X FM.

During the event, students showcased fashion, language, culture exhibitions, games, and People with Disability language challenges. The event also featured presentations of Chinese martial art, culinary culture and Chinese characters.

Dr. Zhong Jianghua, the director of the Confucius Institute Makerere University said that two days event will enhance and promote Chinese culture and traditional ahead of UN Chinese Language Day celebrations on April, 20.