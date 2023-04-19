Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle MUBS hosts two-day International culture festival
Lifestyle

MUBS hosts two-day International culture festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Nicholas Kajoba

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), faculty of Tourism, Hospitality and Languages, has organized business languages festivals with an aim of promoting local and international languages and culture.

The festivals held on April 18- 19 under the theme, promoting multi- lingualism for strengthened socio-economic transformation was held at the MUBS grounds, Nakawa.

Among the partners who supported the event included Confucius Institute Makerere University, Luyanzi Confucius school, Urban TV and X FM.

During the event, students showcased fashion, language, culture exhibitions, games, and People with Disability language challenges. The event also featured presentations of Chinese martial art, culinary culture and Chinese characters.

  Dr. Zhong Jianghua, the director of the Confucius Institute Makerere University said that two days event will enhance and promote Chinese culture and traditional ahead of UN Chinese Language Day celebrations on April, 20.

You may also like

Regular sauna users share their experiences

Explore West tourism campaign ends amid excitement

What you should know about aerobics exercises

Apostle Grace Lubega stirs up Kyambogo University

Salvado, Madrat & Chiko crack up Explore West revellers on Queen Elizabeth...

Single men, women camp at hotel to be connected for marriage

Belly fat: The monster facing many women in the gym

Kenya to host over 250 shooters from 13 countries in IDPA championship

Women’s Zibs: People will talk whether you have children or not

New Ugandan legal drama excites city lawyers

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.