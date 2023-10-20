MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled

By Ahmad Muto

The 2023 edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) have been cancelled because of the Middle East conflict.



The awards were set to take place on Sunday, November 5, in Paris, France.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” MTV said in a statement on Thursday, October 19.

This year’s edition was set to feature a new category of Best Afrobeats artiste with Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayrra Star, Davido, Burna Boy and Rema as contenders.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz had been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Cameroon’s Libianca, and South Africa Tyler ICU.

The last time a Ugandan scooped a nomination in the MTV EMAs was in 2020 and the singer was Sheebah Karungi for Best African Act. She faced stiff competition from Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Rema, South Africa’s Master KG (Winner), Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, and DR Congo’s Gaz Mawete.

The last time MTV cancelled an awards ceremony was in 2021 when it announced that the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) set to take place in Kampala weren’t going to happen.