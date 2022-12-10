MTN welcomes CEO Mulinge in style

By Titus Kakembo

The Serena Gardens were graced with a see-through tent, carpeted with artificial green grass and bar flooding with beers, wines and spirits. By 5:30pm Charles Mbire had bolstered his stake in MTN recently by acquiring 2, 263, 930 shares at a total cost of sh459, 907,621.00 on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

The cocktail party was welcoming the new MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge. The ushers in yellow dresses helped MPs, CEOs and other dignitaries navigate their way through the white seats as music sizzled from sub hoofers.

The South African High Commissioner to Uganda Lulama Singwana could not help tap her foot on the floor as hits by Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba were played.

Minister of ICT Chris Baromunsi and MTN new CEO Sylvia Mulinge at Serena Hotel. Photo by Titus Kakembo

The Master of ceremony Patrick Idringi cautioned the guests about climate change not only causing floods in Bugisu but at Serena Hotel.

Attendants kept the tumblers filled with clothed bottles of red and sparkling wines till 6:30pm. Then snacks of chips, samosa, cashew nuts and conventional ones followed. Peppered sausages left some eyes teary.

Sharing a light moment at Serena Hotel. Photo by Titus Kakembo

These were crowned with spiced goat’s ribs, chicken wings and drumsticks. As speeches were being made the Nile Special, Tusker Malt and Bell beer darkened the tables. Guests began walking as if they were dancing the moonwalk strokes of the 1980s.

Mulinge assured MTN clients to expert good services with her in office.

“I have walked in the Kikubo business hub, Bank of Uganda and many places to acquaint myself with my new posting,” revealed Mulinge.

Balaam swapping numbers with Charles Mbire and Sylvia Mulinge at Serena Hotel. Photo by Titus Kakembo

Videos of Mulinge’s welcome party at the headquarters showed dancers dressing her with beads, bark cloth and luring her to shake to the Kadodi drum beats.TT