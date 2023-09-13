Mr. Henrie questions Geosteady remarks over missing concert

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, September 11, days after his concert at Hotel Africana on September 8, Geosteady shared his disappointment with media personality Mr. Henrie for not showing up yet he promised to.

He took to X to vent: “Mr Henule, why didn’t you turn up for my concert, bro? Yet you promised to be around.”

On Tuesday, September 12, Mr. Henrie, real name Henry Arinitwe, responded to the Sembera singer on radio. He argued that the Kansanga-based radio station he works for sponsored the concert and he also gave him an interview platform where he mobilised his fans.

“We had an amazing interview. We pushed people to attend. The conversations I had with him about the concert were private, not public and for him as an artiste, I don’t think he has ever been to a concert and performed without payment. I cannot love his concert more than he did. I did my part unless they had asked me to go work for free because we have done it for others,” Mr. Henrie explained.

He also added that during the interview, days to the concert, Geosteady asked him to be the person that will welcome him onstage to open his performance.

Mr Henrie said he wondered that perhaps it was a setup.

“I am now beginning to think, why is it a big deal? Had he lined up boys to beat me up?”

Geosteady broke up with his baby mama, Prima Kardashi, in 2020. Shortly afterwards, she started dating Mr. Henrie. The singer was not impressed and trolled him till the lovebirds also broke up in mid 2022.

During the recent interview, the men appeared to have defused the tension during the interview.